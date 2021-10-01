Beaufort County School Board votes against a mask mandate

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WSAV)- Thursday night the Beaufort county school board voted against placing a mask mandate in its schools.

The final vote came out to be 4-5-1 in favor of having no mandate.

This news comes after the district was recently given the power to impose a mandate. This was due to a federal judge ruling that found a South Carolina budget proviso went against the Americans with Disabilities Act.

No public comments were authorized in order for the board to move ahead for a decision to be made as this has been a long process for the board and concerned parents and family.