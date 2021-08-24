Beaufort County School Board tables mask mandate decision for a third straight time

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort county school board yet again delayed its decision surrounding a mask mandate after nearly a four-hour meeting where parents and school staff addressed their concerns.

Monday night, nearly 70 parents and school staff spoke during the public comments either for or against masks in the school district.

It was the board members intentions to learn what options they have as a temporary law passed by the state’s budget bans school districts from enacting mandates.

During the meeting, some parents mentioned the idea of suing, if a decision in favor of mask-wearing was made.

Board members ended the meeting with no clear decision and said that they wanted to speak with a lawyer to figure out their options and to prevent a lawsuit from the governor’s office.

However, the State Education Superintendent urges parents to mask their kids regardless if they are required or not.