Beaufort Co. students struggling during pandemic may qualify for free help

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Students in the Beaufort County School District struggling with current learning environments may be eligible for free assistance.

Thanks to a partnership between the South Carolina Department of Education and the Graduation Alliance, ENGAGE South Carolina offers help to grades K-12. Students will be paired with an academic coach to help keep them on track in the classroom.

“The coronavirus pandemic has forced instructional changes that have been challenging for many students and their families,” said Superintendent Dr. Frank Rodriguez. “This new initiative is designed to identify and support those students creatively and effectively.”

BCSD Director of Student Services Lakinsha Swinton said trained teachers and social workers will identify students’ needs and support them through ENGAGE South Carolina.

To qualify, a student must be:

At risk of failing one or more classes

Chronically absent

Designated as homeless under the federal McKinney-Vento criteria

Living in foster care

Families can also request the free assistance, Swinton said.

Schools have already begun identifying possible student participants for ENGAGE South Carolina. If their student is selected, parents will be contacted by the Graduation Alliance to gauge their interest and assess their child’s eligibility.

To learn more about ENGAGE South Carolina, parents can contact their children’s school, visit ParentsSC.GraduationAlliance.com, e-mail EngageSC@GraduationAlliance.com or call 803-897-8517.