Beaufort Co. School District to participate in federal food program, CACFP

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County School District announced the sponsorship of U.S. Department of Agriculture Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP).

CACFP provides reimbursements for nutritious meals and snacks to eligible children and adults who are enrolled for care at participating child care centers, day care homes, and adult day care centers.

The meals are provided at no charge to participants.

CACFP also provides reimbursements for meals served to children and youth participating in afterschool care programs, children residing in emergency shelters, and adults over the age of 60 or living with a disability and enrolled in daycare facilities.

Sponsored school sites, to commence March 8:

• Battery Creek High School

• Broad River Elementary School

• Coosa Elementary School

• Hilton Head Island School for the Creative Arts

• Hilton Head Island Middle School

• Joseph S. Shanklin Elementary School

• Lady’s Island Elementary School

• Lady’s Island Middle School

• Robert Smalls International Academy

• Whale Branch Elementary

Sponsored community sites, commenced March 1:

• Beaufort County YMCA

• Boys and Girls Clubs of Bluffton, Hilton Head, and Sheldon

For more information about the CACFP program, please see: https://www.fns.usda.gov/cacfp.