BCSD sets date to resume hybrid face-to-face instruction, terminates relationship with online learning platform

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County School District (BCSD) announced during the Board of Education meeting Wednesday night their plan to resume face-to-face educational instruction in a hybrid model beginning October 5.

According to the district, with the hybrid AA/BB model, half of the school’s population who registered for face-to-face instruction will attend school on Monday and Tuesday and the other half will attend on Thursday and Friday.

Wednesdays all students will receive live virtual instruction at home while crews deep clean the schools.

The district says schools plan to notify families next week so they can plan for their child’s AA/BB schedule. Siblings will be assigned the same schedules whenever possible.

Students whose parents have chosen all-virtual learning will continue their academic work online.

BCSD also announced it is terminating its relationship with K12 Learning Solutions, an online learning management platform.

“While we believe that K12 provides a quality product, I’ve been disappointed in the company’s ability to meet our expectations,” said Superintendent Frank Rodriguez, “We’ve been trying to work through our frustrations with K12 in recent weeks, but when our students and teachers are impacted, we needed to move quickly to find a better course.”

Duke Bradley, the deputy superintendent and chief of schools, said the break with K12 would not create significant problems.

The district says it plans to continue to rely on online platforms like Zoom, Google Classroom and Seesaw. School officials say they will continue to investigate additional web-based teaching supplements.