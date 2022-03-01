BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County School District (BCSD) has begun accepting school choice applications for the 2022-23 academic year.

The applications can be found on the district’s website. The district says applications must be turned in by March 31.

Officials say parents who don’t have Internet access may request application assistance at any district school.

A complete school choice directory can be viewed on the BCSD School Choice Headquarters website page.

Choice schools serve children who live in their attendance zones in addition to students from outside the zone who apply to attend.

Beaufort County students who attend choice programs do not pay extra tuition, although families are responsible for their students’ transportation if they live outside of school attendance zones.

BCSD says if a choice school exceeds its overall enrollment capacity students will be placed on a waiting list.

Five schools potentially have no availability for choice because they are at or above capacity.

Those schools are H.E. McCracken Middle School, Hilton Head Island High School, Bluffton High School (with the exception of students zoned for May River High School who wish to apply for JROTC), May River High School, and Pritchardville Elementary School.