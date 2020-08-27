Back to school vaccines: Don’t skip those shots!

(NBC News) – August is National Immunization Awareness Month and health experts are urging parents to make sure their kids are up to date, even if they’re doing virtual learning.



A national survey by Orlando Health finds 84 percent of parents believe vaccines are the best way to protect their kids from infectious diseases, but two-thirds are nervous to take them to the pediatrician because of COVID-19.

“The last thing we need during a COVID pandemic is to have an outbreak of a vaccine preventable like measles or even the influenza,” says Dr. Sally Goza, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

They’re seeing vaccination rates rebound after a dramatic dip in March and April, but are concerned they’re still not back to pre-pandemic levels.



“We still know we are still missing some children who have missed vaccines, that they still need to be encouraged to get back in,” Dr. Goza says.

The Department of Health and Human Services recently amended policy to allow pharmacists in all 50 states to administer childhood vaccines, but the American Academy of Pediatrics is pushing back, saying it prefers families use pediatricians who also perform physical and mental health screenings during the appointments.

