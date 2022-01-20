Another Clemson fraternity suspended for hazing, report says

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – According to a Clemson University report, Pi Kappa Phi was suspended until 2025 for hazing.

“The investigation revealed instances of hazing regarding acts of personal servitude by new members; line-ups, berating, morally degrading behavior” according to the report.

The report says the incidents happened February 4th, 2021.

An investigation started ten days later, on the 14th.

Pi Kappa Phi was again accused of hazing on April 15th the same year.

The conduct report released this month, shows the school has suspended the fraternity until the fall of 2025.

Clemson University sent a statement to WSPA News saying that “the health, safety and well-being of students is our highest priority as an institution, and we continue to reinforce these priorities with our Greek community and the individuals and organizations who are expected to act responsibly.”

The report was made publicly available through the Tucker Hipps Transparency Act, named after Cindy Hipps’ son, who died during a fraternity run at Clemson in 2014.

“We’ve got to get away from this culture where we allow that to happen. Someone else is going to die,” Hipps said. “If we continue it’s going to happen again. Someone is going to die of alcohol poisoning, someone is going to die of something that happened wrongly.”

Pi Kappa Phi will now join the six other fraternities suspended at Clemson.

“I think the nationals could do a lot more to curb this behavior. They come across as doing all these wonderful hazing and initiation pieces but only the leadership in the groups get that education. It has to trickle down,” Hipps said.

The fraternity has not responded to our request for comment.

The school said when the fraternity’s suspension is complete, the chapter will have to reapply to be recognized again on campus.

During the suspension, the university says Pi Kappa Phi will not be able to host organized activities, recruit new members, or participate in university events as an organization.