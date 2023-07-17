SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Since 2012, there’s been a nearly 50% decrease in the number of children that read for fun.

“I’m in the trenches with the school system, I think they’re doing an excellent job as it pertains to getting down to the meat of the problem,” said Zelonia Williams, founder of Future Minds Literacy.

Studies show that children are reading much less than they did a decade ago.

According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, only 14% of children read for fun every day, compared to 2012 when 27% of children read for fun.

Williams explained, “What’s important to them right now is what’s going on in other people’s world, as opposed to real life and what’s going on in theirs.”

While there likely isn’t one sole factor contributing to this, technology has the potential to make an impact.

In 2022, Stanford Medicine reported that by the age of 11, most children have a phone.

Back in 2015, the average child didn’t have a phone until they were 14.

Experts like Williams say it’s not too late to encourage kids to open up the books.

“We also have to focus on the fact that an illiterate child becomes an illiterate adult. I know adults that are illiterate too. So, we focus on a lot of children but at the same time, think about that mother who cannot read, who cannot comprehend.”

Although kids don’t seem to be reading for fun as much as they used to, Savannah Chatham County’s new superintendent emphasized the importance of literacy throughout her first school board meeting.