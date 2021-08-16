A Georgia school district closes schools for two weeks due to rising COVID cases

BURKE COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – According to Burke County School Superintendent, Dr. Angela Williams, the high school, middle school and Blakely Elementary School will shut down for two weeks.

Effective Monday, August 16, no students will be reporting to school for two weeks.

Since last Friday, more than 40 cases of the virus have been reported.

Most of the infected are students.

The following message was sent to all Burke Co. Public School families today at noon:

“Effective Monday, August 16, no students will be reporting to school for two weeks. As of this morning, we have had over 40 new positive student cases reported since last Friday. These cases seem to be distributed most heavily among BCHS, BCMS, and BES. Students will return to school on Monday, August 30. We will keep you updated on any additional changes.” Burke County School System

Last week, four other small Georgia public school districts temporarily shut down in-person instruction due to high COVID-19 case counts.

Macon, Taliaferro, Glascock and Talbot counties stopped in-person classes.

WSAV News contributed to this article.