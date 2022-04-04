SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Five Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools Advanced Placement (AP) were named in the Honors Schools for 2022.

The following schools received recognition:

Jenkins High School and New Hampstead High School: Both were named AP Access and Support schools. In order to be recognized for this, schools must have at least 30% of their AP exams taken by African American and or Hispanic students and 30% of all AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher.

: Named an AP School of Distinction. In order to be recognized with this, at least 20% of the student population has to take AP exams and at least 50% of all AP exams earn scores of 3 or higher. Savannah Arts Academy and Islands High School : Both are named AP Humanities Schools. In order to qualify for this, schools must have a minimum of five students testing in all of the following AP courses: one ELA course, two history/social sciences courses, one fine arts course and one world language course.

: Named an AP Humanities Achievement School. In order to qualify for this, at least 50% of all AP Humanities exams earn scores of 3 or higher. Jenkins High School, Islands High School, and Savannah Arts Academy : Both named AP STEM Schools. In order to qualify for this, schools must have a minimum of five students testing in at least four AP STEM courses (AP Calculus AB, AP Calculus BC, AP Statistics, AP Biology, AP Chemistry, AP Environmental Science, AP Physics 1, AP Physics 2, AP Physics C, AP Computer Science A, AP Computer Science Principles)

: Named an AP STEM Achievement School. In order to qualify for this at least 50% of all AP STEM exams earn scores of 3 or higher. Woodville Tompkins Technical and Career High School: Named an AP Expansion School​. In order to qualify schools must have 25% growth in AP student participation from May 2020 to May 2021 and a minimum of 25 students testing in May 2020.

“We are committed to expanding opportunities for Georgia students, including in advanced and accelerated coursework,” said Georgia State School Superintendent Richard Woods. “I offer my sincere congratulations to each of this year’s AP Honor Schools, and thank each teacher, student, and school leader who worked hard to create strong AP opportunities in these 88 Georgia schools.”