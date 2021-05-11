2 local college students honored for academic achievement

ATLANTA (WSAV) – The Board of Regents honored two local college students for their academic achievement.

Katherine Barrs, Georgia Southern University student and Ja’Mauri Brown, Savannah State University student were among the 26 Georgia college students honored. The board recognized the student in its 33rd Academic Recognition Day.

All 26 selected maintained a GPA of 4.0 and reflect the system’s best qualities, according to the Board of Regents.

“During a difficult academic year, you have seized the opportunity to build upon an incredibly valuable time in your life and lay a foundation for success far beyond your chosen field of study,” University System of Georgia (USG) Chancellor Steve Wrigley said.

“You did not let the challenges of the pandemic hinder your academic performance, and we celebrate your achievement,” he added.

The honorees receive a letter of commendation from Wrigley and a resolution from Georgia’s House of Representatives. A list of the 2021 honorees include: