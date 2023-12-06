SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — What were you doing at 16? Many of us were learning to drive or attending Friday Night Lights with friends, but one Savannah high schooler is graduating and starting his life.

“I give people something to look up to I give them hope,” said local 16-year-old student, Darrell Bryant.

From the outside looking in he’s your average teenager but, in a few months, he will be graduating from St. John Academy with over $3 million in scholarship offers from universities all over the country.

“I should be more excited about this but I really don’t feel all that special I mean graduating I mean I can’t believe it’s happening to me at such a young age,” Darrell explained to News 3.

Darrell is graduating with a 4.0 GPA meaning he maintained straight As throughout his 3 years of high school. He says even though grades come first he still does all the things teenagers his age do.

“I’ve gone to a prom I’ve gone on field trips I have gotten to interact with other students and become friends with them and not too long ago the school has something for the seniors that are graduating and that was great,” said Darrell.

Darrell wants to attend Georgia Southern in the fall and his mom told News 3 that the school reached out to them last night inviting them for a special tour of the campus. In the meantime, he will be attending Savannah Tech’s Aircraft Assembly Program until graduation.

“It makes me happy because family is very important to me and I just want to make them proud,” Darrell told News 3.