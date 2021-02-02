12th Annual Student Success Expo to Be Held Virtually

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The annual SCCPSS Student Success Expo will be different this year. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event will be held virtually the week of February 1, 2021. The Expo can be accessed on that date by clicking the Student Success Expo square on the front page of SCCPSS.com.

Instead of booths decorated by each school for families to peruse at the Savannah Mall, there is a Video Marketing Competition being held among the schools. Each educational center in the district has submitted a video showcasing their school and activities. Those videos are being judged for creativity and winners will be announced by the Superintendent at the kickoff of the Expo on SCCPSS.com.

The video from each school will be available for a Viewing Extravaganza through links on the district’s website so that families can see what each of our educational centers has to offer. The Viewing Extravaganza will be available February 1st-7th, 2021, and the top three schools with the most views will win prizes.

SCCPSS students also can win prizes by completing the Passport Activity for the Expo. They simply need to “virtually travel” through ten different schools by viewing their videos and completing the passport survey for each. Students who complete the activity will be entered into a drawing for prizes. Video views can take place any time during the week of February 1-7, 2021 – all passport survey entries must be received by 8pm on February 7th to qualify for the drawing.

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System’s Choice Program Application process will kick-off at the start of the Expo. The Choice section of SCCPSS.com can be accessed from the front page of the website or by clicking here. Parents will be able to apply online for the Choice school or program that meets their child’s interest (SY 21-22). Applications will be accepted through Friday, February 19, 2021.

Students and parents will find a wide range of educational pathways on the Choice section of SCCPSS.com that are sure to inspire the thirst for knowledge and higher learning. District program highlights include: Performing Arts, Engineering, Welding, Aviation, Cosmetology, (Hair, Nails and Barbering), Culinary, Medical & Allied Health, Construction, Automotive Repair and Collision, Public Safety, and Logistics – just to name a few. There are also four new programs available in the upcoming school year – the Innovative Learning Academy at Hubert Middle, Cinematic Studies at Southwest Middle, STEAM at Marshpoint and Aviation Drone Program at Windsor Forest High.

For more information, please contact Dr. Angie Lewis in the SCCPSS Office of College and Career Readiness by calling 912-395-6765 or emailing angie.lewis@sccpss.com.