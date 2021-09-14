11-year-old turns science project into STEM kits business

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A fifth-grade science project turned into a business venture for one local 11-year old.

Alaina Davis and her mom Zakiya Brown started the company STEM Powered Learning Kits back in April 2021.

“The kits help kids create their STEM identity because lots of things involve STEM in the world and I think that kids having the kits will help them a lot,” Davis said.

“This all started from a fifth-grade science project that Alaina had. She wanted to do an electric circuit kit,” Brown said.

“She didn’t want to go the boring route of doing a diagram, so she decided to purchase her own materials to make her STEM kit, and from there she had the idea to start her business,” Brown added.

These eco-friendly, STEM-powered learning kits help kids feel more confident with every aspect of science and technology.

“What makes them different is they are 55% less expensive than market leaders, they are affordable, accessible, reusable, durable and eco friendly,” Davis said.

With business booming, they have recently launched a fundraising campaign to expand the business.

“Business has been going really well, the feedback has been really great,” Brown said. “We have a lot of partnerships, really strategic and very good partnerships with nonprofit organizations.”

She continued, “We’ve partnered with Donors Choose, Decatur Makers — which is the largest multi-age maker space in Georgia — and as well as Georgia Cyber Academy, which is the school where Alaina attends.”

Davis said she can see this becoming her full-time career and has hopes of going on Shark Tank one day.

Kits range from ages pre-k up until high school.

Click or tap here to get your hands on one of these STEM Powered Learning Kits. You can also donate to the crowdfunding campaign by clicking here.