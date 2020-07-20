‘Educate Savannah’ recognizes area mentors, scholars during virtual awards ceremony

Although coronavirus has limited face to face interactions, one local organization is making sure outstanding members of our community are recognized for their hard work.
Saturday, Educate Savannah held its inaugural “Community Merit and Scholarship Awards.”
The virtual ceremony took place on Facebook and YouTube and featured a keynote address from Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and special greetings from Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett, Congressman Buddy Carter, and Stacey Abrams.
Five area mentors were celebrated for making a difference in the lives of local youth.
Two recent high school graduates also received scholarships
News 3’s Kim Gusby served as emcee.
Watch the ceremony here: https://bit.ly/3eIDk1t