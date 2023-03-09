EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) is warning the public about a fake letter circulating around the internet.

According to police, the letter doesn’t come from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies also pointed out that the Sheriff’s name was spelled incorrectly.

A copy of the fake letter is provided below.

This is not the first time ECSO has encountered a fake letter.

Last December, a similar letter was circulating around the internet about traffic tickets. The letter also asked drivers to pay school zone speed tickets immediately and spelled the Sheriff’s name wrong.