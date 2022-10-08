EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office connected the area’s law enforcement with residents by hosting its Faith and Blue community outreach event today.

This morning’s free event featured raffles, vendors, food trucks and games for the kids including a dunk tank for officers. The department told News 3 it’s an opportunity to build trust and connections with the community.

The Sheriff’s Office also shared an update with us as many departments across the state continue to face hoax calls.

“And it’s a national event that many law enforcement officers throughout the country hold so that they can get a better engagement of the community. The biggest challenge right now for us here at the Sheriff’s Office and the county is just making sure that we’re providing the safety that we need inside of the schools. And so we just recently passed with the county to get more school resource officers into the schools.”

This is the second ‘Faith and Blue’ event—the first right before the pandemic hit.

The Sheriff’s Office says they plan to make it a yearly event now.