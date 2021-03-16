‘Economy Bouncing Back,’ reports Georgia Southern’s Q4 Economic Monitor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern University’s latest Economic Monitor reports that the Savannah metro area economy continued to bounce back during the closing quarter of 2020.

“Total regional employment rebounded strongly, along with continued strength in port activity and logistics, but the tourism industry continues to struggle,” stated Dr. Michael Toma, Fuller E. Callaway Professor of Economics.

Employment growth will slow in the first quarter as compared to the gains reported for the fourth quarter, noted Toma. More substantial recovery will be delayed until the regional hospitality industry, and the service sector in general, return to early 2020 levels. There is little change in the forecast for those sectors until the population begins to approach herd immunity from COVID-19.

The business index for the Savannah metro economy soared 6.6% during the fourth quarter. The index increased to 176 from 165.1. Across-the-board growth in all eight underlying indicators spurred the rebound. Port activity, boardings at the airport, electricity sales, consumer confidence and retail trade all registered double-digit quarterly growth, from 14% to 20%. Hotel room rentals rebounded 8.4% while overall employment growth was 3.4%.

Employment in Savannah’s three-county metro area averaged 182,700 for the quarter, a gain of 6,000 workers. From the low recorded in April of 159,600, employment recovered to 185,000 in December.

The goods-producing sector added 500 workers. Manufacturing recovered 200 workers and rose to 17,600, while construction added 400 laborers, rising to a post-Great Recession peak of 8,600 workers. The regional logistics sector added 900 jobs (+5.7%) for a total of 16,100 workers. Logistics employment continued to grow during the year and is 10% higher than before the pandemic struck the economy.

The Savannah area business forecasting index rebounded 7.6% during the fourth quarter of 2020. Further strong recovery of the index is expected in the first quarter of 2021 because of the data smoothing process applied to the underlying leading indicators.