Early shoppers taking advantage of Black Friday sales

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Lines were wrapped around Bass Pro Shop in the Savannah Mall hours before the store opened on Black Friday.

Cole Lewis, the first person in line for the sale, says he got there at 10:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

In the first half hour of the store opening, they had roughly one thousand people come in for their sale.

Kathy Lewis from Savannah says she’s trying to get some of her Christmas shopping done early and comes out every year for Black Friday.

Store officials tell News 3 they’re expecting roughly 14,000 people by the end of the day today.

Members of the Alee Shriners Temple of Savannah were on hand to help bag gifts for shoppers, hoping to raise money while doing it.

“I’ve been doing it for about six or seven years and it’s a big money raiser,” says Sonny Howard from Alee Shriners.

All of the money collected today will be donated to one of over two dozen Alee Shriners Children’s Hospitals across the country.

The money from this specific fundraiser will go to hospitals in Tampa, Cincinnati and Greenville.