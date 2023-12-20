Several high school athletes put pen to paper and made their commitments official on Wednesday for Early National Signing Day. Recruits can officially sign their letter of intent from Dec. 20 through Dec. 22.

List of Wednesday’s commitments below.

BENEDICTINE

Luke Kromenhoek – Florida State University

Bryce Baker – Georgia Southern University

STATESBORO

Kamron Mikell – Colorado University

Amontrae Bradford – Georgia Tech

BRADWELL INSTITUTE

Elyjah Thurmon – Clemson University

GEORGIA SOUTHERN

The Georgia Southern Eagles welcomed 23 eagles to the program on early signing day, with 19 of the 23 players being from Georgia.

NamePos.Ht.Wt.HometownHigh School/Last
Mikhai IsaacTight End6-4205Warner Robins, Ga.Warner Robins HS
Keon DavisWide Receiver 6-2  190Atlanta, Ga.Newton HS
CJ AllenLinebacker6-0205Jacksonville, Fla.Sandalwood HS
Carmelo MaysWide Receiver6-2195Macon, Ga.Southwest Macon HS
Colin AlexanderOffensive Line6-5285Stockbridge, Ga.Dutchtown HS
Jaquari BrownCornerback6-2180Warner Robins, Ga.Houston County HS
Eli AndersDefensive End6-5230Cornelius, N.C.Hough HS
Devin CollierSafety5-11200Albany, Ga.Lee County HS
Elijah McDowellCornerback6-3180Snellville, GaSouth Gwinnett HS
Jordan WoolenWide Receiver6-0160Hoover, Ala.Hoover HS
Taeo ToddRunning Back5-9 175West Point, Ga.Troup County HS
Dorrian SmithCornerback6-0185Fort Valley, Ga.Peach County HS/Northeast Mississippi CC
Antavious MurphyWide Receiver5-9185Bainbridge, Ga.Bainbridge HS
Jaylen BentleySafety6-1185Valdosta, Ga.Valdosta HS
Tyler BudgeQuarterback6-3205Matthews, N.C.Weddington HS
Kingtriton SamuelaOffensive Line6-4310Mableton, Ga.Pebblebrook HS
Nasir SmithDefensive Tackle 6-4 250Lawrenceville, Ga.Grayson HS
Bryce BakerRunning Back6-0210Savannah, Ga.Benedictine Military
Phillip GladneyDefensive Back6-0175Kennesaw, Ga.North Cobb HS
Tyler FrommTight End6-5240Warner Robins, Ga.Warner Robins HS/Auburn
Kyle FrazierOffensive Line6-3310Augusta, Ga.Glenn Hills HS • Savannah State
Jalen BurgessOffensive Line6-3270Valdosta, Ga.Valdosta HS
Korey JordanDefensive Tackle6-2340Douglasville, Ga.Douglas County HS