Several high school athletes put pen to paper and made their commitments official on Wednesday for Early National Signing Day. Recruits can officially sign their letter of intent from Dec. 20 through Dec. 22.

List of Wednesday’s commitments below.

BENEDICTINE

Luke Kromenhoek – Florida State University

Bryce Baker – Georgia Southern University

STATESBORO

Kamron Mikell – Colorado University

Amontrae Bradford – Georgia Tech

Statesboro High School has two players signing today — Amontrae Bradford (Georgia Tech) and Kam Mikell (Colorado).@AmontraeB | @KaMMike_ | @SboroHighSports pic.twitter.com/it7CW6bznL — Jeff Roberts (@JeffRoberts__) December 20, 2023

BRADWELL INSTITUTE

Elyjah Thurmon – Clemson University

GEORGIA SOUTHERN

The Georgia Southern Eagles welcomed 23 eagles to the program on early signing day, with 19 of the 23 players being from Georgia.