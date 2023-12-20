Several high school athletes put pen to paper and made their commitments official on Wednesday for Early National Signing Day. Recruits can officially sign their letter of intent from Dec. 20 through Dec. 22.
List of Wednesday’s commitments below.
BENEDICTINE
Luke Kromenhoek – Florida State University
Bryce Baker – Georgia Southern University
STATESBORO
Kamron Mikell – Colorado University
Amontrae Bradford – Georgia Tech
BRADWELL INSTITUTE
Elyjah Thurmon – Clemson University
GEORGIA SOUTHERN
The Georgia Southern Eagles welcomed 23 eagles to the program on early signing day, with 19 of the 23 players being from Georgia.
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Hometown
|High School/Last
|Mikhai Isaac
|Tight End
|6-4
|205
|Warner Robins, Ga.
|Warner Robins HS
|Keon Davis
|Wide Receiver
|6-2
|190
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Newton HS
|CJ Allen
|Linebacker
|6-0
|205
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|Sandalwood HS
|Carmelo Mays
|Wide Receiver
|6-2
|195
|Macon, Ga.
|Southwest Macon HS
|Colin Alexander
|Offensive Line
|6-5
|285
|Stockbridge, Ga.
|Dutchtown HS
|Jaquari Brown
|Cornerback
|6-2
|180
|Warner Robins, Ga.
|Houston County HS
|Eli Anders
|Defensive End
|6-5
|230
|Cornelius, N.C.
|Hough HS
|Devin Collier
|Safety
|5-11
|200
|Albany, Ga.
|Lee County HS
|Elijah McDowell
|Cornerback
|6-3
|180
|Snellville, Ga
|South Gwinnett HS
|Jordan Woolen
|Wide Receiver
|6-0
|160
|Hoover, Ala.
|Hoover HS
|Taeo Todd
|Running Back
|5-9
|175
|West Point, Ga.
|Troup County HS
|Dorrian Smith
|Cornerback
|6-0
|185
|Fort Valley, Ga.
|Peach County HS/Northeast Mississippi CC
|Antavious Murphy
|Wide Receiver
|5-9
|185
|Bainbridge, Ga.
|Bainbridge HS
|Jaylen Bentley
|Safety
|6-1
|185
|Valdosta, Ga.
|Valdosta HS
|Tyler Budge
|Quarterback
|6-3
|205
|Matthews, N.C.
|Weddington HS
|Kingtriton Samuela
|Offensive Line
|6-4
|310
|Mableton, Ga.
|Pebblebrook HS
|Nasir Smith
|Defensive Tackle
|6-4
|250
|Lawrenceville, Ga.
|Grayson HS
|Bryce Baker
|Running Back
|6-0
|210
|Savannah, Ga.
|Benedictine Military
|Phillip Gladney
|Defensive Back
|6-0
|175
|Kennesaw, Ga.
|North Cobb HS
|Tyler Fromm
|Tight End
|6-5
|240
|Warner Robins, Ga.
|Warner Robins HS/Auburn
|Kyle Frazier
|Offensive Line
|6-3
|310
|Augusta, Ga.
|Glenn Hills HS • Savannah State
|Jalen Burgess
|Offensive Line
|6-3
|270
|Valdosta, Ga.
|Valdosta HS
|Korey Jordan
|Defensive Tackle
|6-2
|340
|Douglasville, Ga.
|Douglas County HS