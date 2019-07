SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Fire Rescue says one person is without a home Sunday after a fire in Savannah.

Several firefighters extinguished the fire they say started in the living room of an apartment along West 35th Lane.

Savannah Fire says the blaze started at 3:50 a.m. on Sunday.

There are no reported injuries. The fire did not spread to any nearby apartments or rooms.