Early morning fire damages equipment at Riceboro paper mill

RICEBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — An early morning fire left a woodchipper damaged at a paper mill in Riceboro on Monday.

According to Riceboro Fire and Rescue Chief Dennis Fitzgerald, shortly after 5 a.m. units were dispatched to the facility on Interstate Paper Road.

Upon arrival, Fitzgerald encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the machinery sitting at approximately 80 feet high.

Riceboro Fire Station 12 and units from Hinesville were called in to help fight the fire. Hinesville firefighters doused the enblazened woodchipper with a ladder truck.

Fire officials say the flames were reaching heights of 10 feet or higher as they released sawdust in increments to extinguish the fire.

It took nearly 4 hours to bring the fire under control. The fire was extinguished by 10:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

