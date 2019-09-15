Eagles soccer falls in defensive battle

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Olivia Elofsson notched four saves but the Georgia Southern women’s soccer team as unable to overcome a second half goal in a 1-0 loss to UAB.

Impressive defensive performances sent the teams to halftime scoreless at Erk Russell Park Saturday afternoon. The second half started in similar fashion until Megan Hudgens corralled a loose ball and chipped it past Eloffson into the back of the net.

“We just need a little bit more of communication. If the goalkeeper calls it or if the defender calls it. If we had been a little bit more decisive I don’t think the goal would have happened,” interim head coach Josh Moffet said in an interview with Georgia Southern. “If they were creating a lot of goal-scoring opportunities that would be a problem. We just need to continue to look at ourselves and see how we can get better.”

Pressure defense provided chances for Georgia Southern in the second half, but the Eagles were unable to capitalize off two corner kicks.

Saturday’s match against the Blazers marked the final non-conference game for the Eagles. Georgia Southern opens up Sun Belt play at Coastal Carolina this Friday.