STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Hundreds of Georgia Southern athletes, students, and staff marched across campus Thursday night in an effort to shine a light on ‘racism, police brutality, and social injustices’ across the country.

Organizers, like Eagles’ quarterback Shai Werts and linebacker Rashad Byrd, hope the people that cheer for them on Saturday’s will listen to their calls for change off the field.

WSAV sports director Greg Talbott shares the sights and sounds from the march.