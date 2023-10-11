SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Organizations who are making the Dundee Cottages project possible held an update meeting addressing where they are in the building process on Wednesday morning.

The future of Savannah’s homeless population continues to get brighter thanks to the city Chatham Savannah Authority of the Homeless as progress is made on Dundee Cottages.

“This housing community is about people exiting homelessness,” Jennifer Dulong, executive director of Chatham Savannah Authority of the Homeless said. “This community will help actually 120 people in total.”

Dundee Cottages is a part of the tiny home community called The Cove at Dundee. Being built to help get homeless families and people off the street and into shelters. The difference is, to qualify to live here individuals do not have to be disabled or have an income below Savannah’s average. All they will need is a referral.

“Your referral could come from the Salvation Army, Union Mission, Old Savannah City Mission, Emmaus House, Savannah City Night Shelter, Family Promise, and the list goes on,” Dulong said. “So, all of our local service providers will help provide those referrals process for these particular housing units.”

Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan of District 3 said she hopes these types of projects can expand to other districts.

“This is work, not words,” she said. “I am so proud, and it happened here in the third district. If it could happen anywhere, then we can push this out in all the districts here in Savannah.”

CSAH said they are expecting the cottages to be completed by the end of 2024.