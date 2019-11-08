Drunken Pennsylvania man placed in jail with his vacuum

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) – Police to a Pennsylvania highway on Thursday where a man was reportedly struggling to walk with a vacuum cleaner.

Jason Schmoke, 38, was seen walking the white fog line of the Clearfield Shawville Highway, in and out of traffic, struggling with a large box containing his Bissell vacuum.

Lawrence Township Police identified Schmoke and found that he had a warrant for unpaid fines. They reported Schmoke was also drinking alcohol while on probation with a no-alcohol clause.

Charges have been filed for public drunkenness. Schmoke was reportedly taken to Clearfield County Jail where he was placed with his vacuum.

