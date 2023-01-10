TYBEE ISLAND, Ga (WSAV) — Lengthy delays on US Highway 80 are raising concern among residents on Tybee Island.

Construction is now underway on US Highway 80 between the Bull River bridge and the Lazaretto Creek bridge, but drivers are not happy with the wait times to get on and off the bridge.

Jim Wann, a long-time Tybee resident says his experience commuting over the Bull River and Lazaretto Creek bridges was not an easy one Monday afternoon.

Wann says, “Well, I had a doctor’s appointment on Wilmington, and I left Tybee, crossed over the Lazaretto Street bridge at 2 o clock, and not too long after that, I found myself in a line of cars which was essentially stopped. And, I didn’t get over the Bull Street bridge until five minutes til three.”

Wann uses both bridges and says the preliminary work currently taking place is impacting his daily way of living.

“Well, I’d like to see them come up with a system where a car that’s coming across and nonrush hour times does not have to wait more than 10 minutes or so, it seems like that ought to be possible if they can get their act together,” Wann said.

He feels that the city is not taking into consideration the folks who live and work on the Island.

Wann said, “I know they’re doing this now because there’s not as many tourists coming to the island. We’re the residents, we’re the people who live here, and we’re the ones who are being inconvenienced. And sometimes, it seems like the system favors the tourists over the residents.”

Tybee Island City Manager, Shawn Gillen says the Georgia Department of Transportation has altered its plan to allow more vehicles to move smoothly through the construction zone.

Construction is expected to end the first week of February.