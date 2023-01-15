BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a crash involving a vehicle rolling over.

First responders say that the driver was not on scene when crews arrived.

The accident happened just after 10 p.m. on Jan. 14 at the intersection of Pine Grove Rd and Joe Frazier Rd. The vehicle appeared to have rolled over multiple times before coming to a stop against a tree. Although firefighters searched the vehicle, they found it to be empty.

Photo courtesy of the Burton Fire District

No injuries have been reported from the accident.