Dramatic officer-involved hit and run caught on video

MIRAMAR, Fl. (WSAV) – A dramatic hit and run involving a police officer is caught on video.

It happened Friday when the officer spotted a man who was driving recklessly. The officer pulled him over and asked him to get out of the vehicle. The driver sat on the bumper of the squad car, and as the officer checked his license, the man ran to his vehicle and started to drive away.

The officer was able to open the driver’s door, but he sped away, injuring the officer.

He was rushed to the hospital with serious, but non life threatening injuries.

Police were able to track down the driver, and arrest him.

