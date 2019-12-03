Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas airs tonight on NBC

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV/WFLA) — “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” will be airing Tuesday night on NBC, 54 years after the movie was created.
The classic tale follows a hateful and sour hermit living above the village of Whoville who hatches a plan to steal Christmas joy from the town.
Spawning multiple successful remakes, the original ‘Grinch’ never fails to make its way back into people’s homes during the holiday season.
The special airs at 8 p.m. on WSAV NBC 3.1.
LATEST STORIES:
- Home saved from fire thanks to doorbell camera
- Court sides with Congress in battle for Trump’s bank records
- TRAFFIC: All SB lanes of Abercorn St. at Middleground Rd. closed due to crash
- Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal Lady’s Island house fire
- Community Corner: Greenbriar Children’s Center needs volunteers for annual gift wrapping fundraiser