Dozens of families get free school supplies at Ready! Set! Go! Back to School Expo

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Local children and families enjoyed free entertainment, fun activities and giveaways on Saturday at the Ready! Set! Go! Back to School Expo.

The four-hour event took place at the Savannah Civic Center two days before students head back to classes in Chatham County. Dozens of groups and local vendors were there to greet families looking for information on after-school programs and activities, volunteering opportunities, school registration, buses and more.

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System’s Transportation Department was there to make sure students and parents had all the information they need regarding morning and afternoon bus routes and schedules before classes begin on Monday.

“Any information that we give is just to help them, to make sure that they get on the bus on time, that they have all the information and nobody is lost,” Shurrander Chisholm with the Transporation Department told News 3. “On the first day, there’s a lot of hustle and bustle, and we just want to make sure that everybody has what they need.”

WSAV’s own Tina Tyus-Shaw, Kim Gusby, Ben Senger, Ben Katko, Dan Flaxer and Ashley Williams attended the event, which was held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The WSAV booth hosted a fun slot machine game, where those who stopped by got a chance to win cool prizes.

There was no shortage of entertainment and activities at the Expo, with a number of performances from local youth groups including Dance Savannah and girls from the Rebecca Padgett School of Performing Arts.

Students in attendance were given free back-to-school supplies and other goodies, like free haircuts and manicures, as well.

