Downtown shooting Sunday morning kills 22-year old man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) investigates a deadly Sunday morning that claimed the life of a 22-year-old male.

SPD says officers patrolling in the area of Congress and Whitaker streets around 3:00 a.m. responded to the sound of gunfire in the area.

Officers discovered a gunshot victim, Markieth Wright, 22, with a life-threatening gunshot wound at the intersection of Congress and Drayton streets.

Police say Wright died from his injuries at the hospital.

SPOD asks anyone with information on this case to contact detectives at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757.

Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.