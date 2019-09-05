Dorian is about 100 miles away from the Savannah Coast

Savannah, GA (WSAV) — Hurricane Dorian is retaining major hurricane strength this morning.

As of 2 a.m. EDT Thursday, Dorian is a category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph.



As of early Thursday morning, the Category 3 storm is moving north at about 7 mph. Dorian is currently about 100 miles east of Savannah, GA., and the center of storm is about 105 miles south-southeast of Charleston.

Dorian will continue to shift to the north this morning still as a Category 3 with winds of 115 mph and then northeast in the afternoon.

CURRENT WATCHES/WARNINGS:

A Hurricane Warning has been issued for Beaufort and Jasper Counties. This means hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or greater) are expected.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Chatham, Bryan, Liberty & McIntosh Counties. A watch means that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74mph or higher) are possible.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Hampton, Chatham, Effingham, Bryan, Liberty, Long, Wayne, McIntosh, Bulloch, Candler, Evans, Jenkins, Screven & Tattnall Counties. This means tropical storm force conditions are expected. Tropical storm winds are anywhere from 39 to 73 mph.

For coastal Bryan, Chatham, Liberty and McIntosh counties, a high surf advisory remains in effect until 2 p.m. EDT Thursday.

There is a high risk for rip currents in these locations until Dorian passes the area.

A storm surge warning is in effect along the entire coastline. 3-5 feet of storm surge is possible. This could lead to life-threatening flooding, property damage, and beach erosion.

Because of offshore flow with northerly winds during times of our highest high tide, we were able to keep most flooding levels at bay. For yesterday’s high tide at Fort Pulaski, our storm tide reached 9.55 ft. Our flooding stage starts at 9.2 ft. This morning’s high tide was at 1:55 am at Fort Pulaski and water levels are below flood stage.