Dorian expected to stay a dangerous major hurricane through the weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As of 5 a.m. Saturday, Hurricane Dorian is dangerous major Category 4 hurricane with winds of 140 miles per hour.

A hurricane warning has been issued for the northwestern Bahamas. This is where 10 to 15 inches of rain could fall. Isolated amounts of up to 20 inches will be possible. Storm surge prediction is 10 to 15 feet.

Dorian is expected to stay an extremely dangerous hurricane throughout the weekend into early next week.

The storm is 470 miles east of West Palm Beach, moving west-northwest at 12 miles per hour.

As Dorian approaches the northern Bahamas by Monday, the storm’s motion is expected to slow down. This is when it is expected to a northern turn, possibly brushing the eastern coast of Florida on Tuesday. By Wednesday, it turns north and starts to approach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

It is too soon to know exactly what significant impacts we could see. If we were to see anything, impacts could begin as early as Wednesday. Confidence is slowly increasing for our area to see some impacts from Dorian by the middle of this upcoming week.

As forecast adjustments are made in the coming days, it’s possible we could go inside and be taken out of the cone several more times. It is important to remember that the purpose of the cone is only to forecast the most likely future location of the center of the storm.

The cone’s width is based on the 5-year average forecast error in that time frame. It does not account for the uncertainty specific to this storm, the latest spaghetti plots, the size of the storm, or the full area that could see dangerous impacts.

Additional changes to the forecast are likely. Make sure to stay up-to-date with us as we get new information over the weekend.