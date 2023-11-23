SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — ‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the neighborhood, not a package was stirring—thanks to these ingenious methods to outsmart delivery thieves.
From high-tech gadgets to low-cost solutions, learn how to fortify your front porch and protect your holiday haul.
Tech
- Motion sensors and light timers are a low-cost way to deter this season’s Grinch. The technology often could spook the individual away.
- Door cameras and smart doorbells are also a great way to keep watch of your entrance, with many if not all using a companion app for live updates. Low-cost cameras can be found at Walmart and Best Buy.
Delivery
- Set the delivery address to your work address. Many people spend a large chunk of their day at work so why not have valuable packages shipped there?
- Sign up for delivery alerts.
- Choose alternative pickup options that are offered by many of the large delivery moguls like FedEx and UPS.
- When purchasing an item online, especially from a high-end store, mark the package down as a gift so when it is delivered it comes in an unmarked box.
- Don’t be shy to add delivery instructions to cleverly place deliveries in unsuspecting places.
Neighbors
- Ask your neighbors when they pass your home to check for any packages and visa versa, this can also be translated into a neighborhood group looking out for each other.
What if my package was stolen?
First, you want to contact the retailer for a replacement or refund as many retailers have different policies.
If the retailer is not much help contact the shipping company, because the shipper can require the sender to file a claim. Do this as fast as possible because after 24 hours some companies won’t comply.
If the purchase was made on a credit card, you could also file a claim through that route.
Finally, if all of those routes don’t lead to some coverage getting the police involved, as a police report could expedite the process.