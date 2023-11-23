SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — ‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the neighborhood, not a package was stirring—thanks to these ingenious methods to outsmart delivery thieves.

From high-tech gadgets to low-cost solutions, learn how to fortify your front porch and protect your holiday haul.

Tech

Motion sensors and light timers are a low-cost way to deter this season’s Grinch. The technology often could spook the individual away.

Door cameras and smart doorbells are also a great way to keep watch of your entrance, with many if not all using a companion app for live updates. Low-cost cameras can be found at Walmart and Best Buy.

Delivery

Set the delivery address to your work address. Many people spend a large chunk of their day at work so why not have valuable packages shipped there?

Sign up for delivery alerts.

Choose alternative pickup options that are offered by many of the large delivery moguls like FedEx and UPS.

When purchasing an item online, especially from a high-end store, mark the package down as a gift so when it is delivered it comes in an unmarked box.

Don’t be shy to add delivery instructions to cleverly place deliveries in unsuspecting places.

Neighbors

Ask your neighbors when they pass your home to check for any packages and visa versa, this can also be translated into a neighborhood group looking out for each other.

What if my package was stolen?

First, you want to contact the retailer for a replacement or refund as many retailers have different policies.

If the retailer is not much help contact the shipping company, because the shipper can require the sender to file a claim. Do this as fast as possible because after 24 hours some companies won’t comply.

If the purchase was made on a credit card, you could also file a claim through that route.

Finally, if all of those routes don’t lead to some coverage getting the police involved, as a police report could expedite the process.