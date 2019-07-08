Don’t let hurricane season catch you off guard

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With more than a month of the Atlantic hurricane season gone, a storm could still develop at any moment.

Although experts forecast peak season isn’t until September — they say now is the time to start planning for an emergency.

There are a number of small actions you can take long before a storm forms. Officials from Chatham County Emergency Management (CEMA) suggest looking at your home and start getting rid of any extra debris or loose bricks. These small things can make a huge difference when a storm hits.

It’s something many are guilty of — waiting until the last minute to prepare.

“This is kind of a low point in that season to make sure that you’ve got your evacuation plans already set and ready to go,” said Chelsea Sawyer with CEMA. “You want to make sure you know exactly where you are going to go and how you are going to get there.”

CEMA says to sure you have a reliable vehicle or make plans to carpool with someone else if you are forced evacuate. If you do have to leave, know your evacuation zones.

via CEMA

For reference: Zone A is the Truman Parkway to the coast, Zone B is the Truman to I-95 and Zone C is I-95 to the Chatham County line.

“Not having access to information it can’t be an excuse anymore not with the readily available resources that we have,” said Sawyer. “Find something that works for you, something that makes you happy and sticks with it and goes for it.”

Get a disaster kit together important items to include are batteries, water, a first aid kit, and non-perishable food.

“If each week you go to the grocery store add an extra box of CheezIts or add an extra box of something,” said Sawyer.

“So that’s one less thing you have to worry about and it really does have a huge impact on your wallet right before the storm,” explained Sawyer.

You should also download the WSAV Weather App to get an accurate idea of when a storm is going to hit your area.

“It’s important to realize that emergency managers aren’t meteorologists,” said Sawyer. “We don’t understand the weather to the same extent that they do. But, we partner with them and work with them to make sure we understand what those impacts are going to be.”

CEMA will be hosting a “Citizen Hurricane Academy” on Saturday, July 20 at Savannah High School.

Organizers said they’ll hold workshops and representatives from the National Weather Service will be there to answer questions.

For more information, visit CEMA’s website here.