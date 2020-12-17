Doctors on Hilton Head become first in Lowcountry to get COVID-19 vaccine

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WSAV) – Health care workers in the Lowcountry made history Wednesday as the first set of vaccine doses were given out on Hilton Head Island.

Two doctors from Hilton Head Regional Healthcare stepping up and sitting down for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The hospital system got their first allocation of vaccine doses from DHEC Wednesday.

Dr. Amy Ramey, an Emergency Room Physician, and Dr. James Gigante, a family care physician received the first doses.

The actual shot they said was just a short pinch, nothing more than getting a flu shot.

But each doctor understands how valuable those shots can and hopefully will be.

“It’s a relief. It makes me feel safer.” Dr. Amy Ramey.

“The fact that I’m vaccinated now is an exponential help,” said Dr. James Gigante. “Everyone that the hospital touches can now help other people. I can maybe hopefully give the vaccine, maybe maybe not. But certainly when I am with my patients feel better because it’s less likely I have COVID-19.”

In all about 40,000 doses have been handed out to 56 medical providers in the state of South Carolina. The hope is to bring out 200,000 to 300,000 more doses by the end of the year.

The doctors here will get their second batch of doses on January 6.