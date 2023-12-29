SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — What you need to know about over-the-counter supplements can be found on the back of the bottle.

In a new Ipsos poll, 74% of Americans, about three quarters of the population, take dietary supplements in the form of capsules, gummies or powders.

Before you purchase another supplement bottle, look for this statement:

“This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.”

This disclaimer is required by law for manufacturers to provide for products with unapproved claims to aid in nutrient deficiency and general well-being by the Food and Drug Administration, FDA.

“Dietary supplements are regulated by the FDA, but much of our role begins after products enter the marketplace. In fact, in many cases, companies can produce and sell dietary supplements without even notifying the FDA,” said the FDA in a media release.

This means that the responsibility to make products safe for consumption falls upon the manufacturing company.

According to Creative Thirst, in 2022 supplement companies made over $327 billion in revenue.

In a newsletter from the National Institutes of Health, they note that there is evidence that some supplements can aid in your health in different ways.

Penn Medicine found that in most studies on multivitamins, that they will not make you live longer, slow cognitive decline or lower chances of disease.

You want to avoid heavy metals which have been known to cause some forms of cancer, dementia and arthritis.

In a PBS analysis, they found that in a study of over 121 products, 5% had gone over the acceptable limit of arsenic.

Additionally, 2% had excess lead, cadmium and aluminum with 1% having excessive amounts of mercury.

To avoid the risk of contaminants and toxic materials, look for supplements that have been tested by an independent third party like NSF, USP or Certified Gluten-Free.

This article is not here to stop the public from taking dietary supplements but to think critically of what you ingest and look twice before purchasing your next supplement.