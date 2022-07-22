SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With all the recent shark bites in the news lately, and Shark Week coming up on the Discovery Channel, there’s lots of talk about sharks. But, did you know that the biggest shark of them all, known as the dinosaur shark, the megalodon once roamed the waterways in our area?

Bill and Dodie Gay Eberlein find proof of their existence almost daily on their dives in the local waters when they pull up their teeth that have been fossilized over time.

We first caught up with the husband and wife team in 2021 and wanted to check out some of their recent finds. So, come with us as join them on one of their recent hunts for megalodon teeth. If you’d like to learn more about their discoveries just go to MegaTeeth.com.

Sometimes they find more than shark’s teeth. Check out their other prehistoric finds.