Discussion on proposed rate increase from Georgia Power tonight

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia state officials want your input on Georgia Power’s latest proposed rate increase.

Georgia Power has not raised their rates since 2016. This proposed increase would raise the average bill by nearly $200 by 2022.

The utility says the reason for the rate hike is to provide more revenue for their storm restoration fund. Roughly $400 million has been used from the fund in recent years due to three different hurricanes.

The company also says the money would be used to meet environmental standards, upgrade the grid and upgrade other systems.

Public Service Commissioners Tim Echols and Tricia Pridemore will be in Savannah for a listening session.

It happens tonight from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Coastal Georgia Center on 305 Fahm Street in Downtown Savannah.