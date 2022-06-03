SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – We’re getting more information about the ethics complaint, filed this week by Family Promise of the Coastal Empire, against Post 1 At-Large Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter who served as director of Family Promises for about a decade.

“I do not intend for this to stop my work on council. I do not intend for this to silence my voice on council,” the alderwoman said over Facebook Live on Thursday. She went on to say, “if people want to take a moment where I’m doing my job on council, and use that as a political attack, I can’t control it.”

In the formal complaint filed with the city attorney and Savannah’s ethics board, Family Promise Executive Director Katrina Bostick says Gibson-Carter has been lashing out at the non-profit for more than a year. Most recently at a May 12 city council work shop, when the alderwoman said Family Promise failed to help a family of 5 that contacted the city on April 7, in urgent need of housing.

“I don’t know that there’s been one time when I’ve made a referral, um, that a family has been supported either because of a capacity issue, or I don’t get a response as to why,” Gibson-Carter said during the meeting. In the complaint, Family Promise says it followed up with the family the day after the council meeting, and confirmed that they had already found stable housing before Gibson-Carter used them as an example.

In an on-camera statement to News 3, Gibson-Carter said Mayor Van Johnson is using Family Promise to attack her, because she’s his biggest threat in the next mayoral election. The mayor responded with a statement saying that’s “absolutely absurd. The alderwoman’s own public actions are behind the complaint and the complaint’s merits must stand on their own before the ethics panel.”

Alderwoman Gibson-Carter has been before the ethics board before. In October of 2020, the three person panel ruled against her on two complaints filed by fellow aldermen. News 3 has reached out to the ethics board to find out when or if a hearing will be scheduled for this latest complaint.