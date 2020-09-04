DHEC files suit against owners of Jasper County trash pile

OKATIE, SC (WSAV) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the State of South Carolina are suing the owners and operators of a giant smoking trash pile that became a health hazard for folks in Jasper County.

DHEC has filed the civil lawsuit asking for more than $5 million to be reimbursed by Able Contracting and Chandler Lloyd its owner, as well as Earlbee, LLC which owns the property for the work to both put out the fires inside the smoldering pile in Okatie, as well as hauling away the debris from the 4 acres wide, 50-foot tall trash heap.

The suit details:

In flagrant disregard of the public health and welfare, Defendants Able Inc. and

Lloyd accumulated a stockpile of construction and demolition debris and material at the Able

Facility, on property owned by Defendant Earlbee. The stockpile covered approximately four (4)

acres, was approximately fifty (50) feet high, and was comprised of treated lumber, plastic, rubber,

metal, foam, and other miscellaneous residential construction and demolition materials. After the

stockpile previously ignited on several occasions, Able Inc. and Lloyd continued to accept material

onto the site and operate the Able Facility in an unsafe and deleterious manner. Earlbee allowed

unsafe and injurious conditions on property it owned. This willful and grossly negligent conduct

by the Defendants resulted in injury and damage to the public and the environment.

The pile had been smoldering off and on for years until neighbors began complaining about the potentially toxic smoke in early 2019. In June of that year, DHEC and eventually the EPA became involved in the monitoring process.

In August of 2019, a declaration of local emergency was filed and a voluntary evacuation of residents in the area followed.

DHEC and EPA conducted what they call a “removal site evaluation”. The results of air and water samples collected by EPA and the Department showed various hazardous substances had been released into the environment, including acrolein, benzene, toluene, and arsenic. The concentration of acrolein in the air exceeded EPA’s Removal Management Level concentration and the concentrations of benzene and arsenic in surface water exceeded drinking water Maximum Contaminant Levels.

Eventually DHEC contracted a company to begin taking care of the smoldering construction and demolition debris.

DHEC says the company “removed approximately 115,138 tons of material from the site to extinguish the fire and abate the release of hazardous substances into the environment”.

The suit claims the Department expended approximately $240,000 from the Solid Waste Emergency Fund for ” response activities taken at the Able Facilities”.

In addition DHEC claims there was another $5 million in additional response costs and it “may continue to incur costs for response activities at the Able Facility”.