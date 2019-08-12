Developing: Suspicious package found at Hilton Head Island post office

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University will better protect patients from sexual assaults and take other steps to resolve a federal civil-rights investigation into Larry Nassar's abuse of young gymnasts and other athletes under the guise of medical treatment.

The three-year agreement announced Monday is the first one struck under a section of the Affordable Care Act that prohibits discrimination in certain health care programs or activities, said Roger Severino, director of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office for Civil Rights. The deal covers not only students under Title IX but also patients who are not students.