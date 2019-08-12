Developing: Suspicious package found at Hilton Head Island post office

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious package found at the United States Post Office, 10 Bow Circle, on Hilton Head Island.
The area has been closed off and the BCSO’s Explosive Ordinance Team/Bomb Team is responding.
You are urged to avoid the area, until the package is examined and cleared.
News 3 will provide further updates as information becomes available.
