DEVELOPING: Standoff at Jesup convenience store

JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) – Employees and customers at a Jesup gas station are safe after a standoff Thursday evening.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, a man entered Peaches Food Store at an El Cheapo on Spring Grove Road with a weapon.

The store employees and customers were able to exit the store and lock the suspect inside.

The Wayne County Search and Rescue Team was deployed to enter the store, and according to WCSO Chief Deputy Donnie Ray, no shots were fired.

Further information on the subject who entered the store was not immediately provided.

The scene has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The Jesup Police Department also responded to the scene Thursday.

This story is developing. News 3 will provide further updates.

Story by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service