DEVELOPING: Savannah Police cleared in shooting of the suspect in Sgt Kelvin Ansari’s death

The Savannah officers who shot and killed the man who killed Sgt Kelvin Ansari were justified in using deadly force.

That’s the unanimous decision of a Chatham County Grand Jury.

Jurors cleared Officer Austin Foraker of any wrongdoing in connection with the shooting, and were against filing any criminal charges.

Sgt Ansari was shot and killed by Edward Fuller back on May 11. Fuller was the suspect in an armed robbery just minutes earlier in Downtown Savannah.

Body camera footage shown to the Grand Jury shows Fuller popping out from the back of a car and opening fire on Ansari, hitting him in the leg. Officer Douglas Thomas was also hit in that shooting.

Fuller was able to escape as officers tended to Ansari, who was hit in his Femeral artery and eventually bled to death.

With the help of several witnesses who saw him jump a fence, Officers tracked Fuller to a shed behind a home on East 39th street.

That’s where officers, led by Cpl. James Lyttle and his K9, as well as Officer Foraker, went to the backyard with weapons drawn to attempt to arrest him.

Fuller decided to run, and the body camera video shows his gun pointed at the officers as he tried to flee. Foraker fired several shots, hitting and killing Fuller.

The Grand Jury said that Foraker “had probable cause to believe that Fuller had committed a crime involving the infliction of serious harm to Sgt Ansari and believed that dedaly force was necessary to prevent his escape.”

Fuller’s gun was determined to be the one that shot and kille Sgt Ansari and wounded Officer Thomas.

Blood tests showed Fuller had Cocaine and Alcohol in his system at the time of the shooting. Investigators also found a “large quantity” of controlled substances, including heroin, hydrocodone and methamphetamine in the back seat of the car he was sitting in before shooting Sgt Ansari.

Evidence also connected him to the robbery earlier in the day.

