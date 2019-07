TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a four-vehicle crash on Lazaretto Creek Bridge on Highway 80.

According to Tybee Mayor Jason Buelterman, as of 5:20 p.m., there is one lane open but traffic is expected to be slow-moving.

News 3 is told injuries are involved, but further details were not immediately available.

