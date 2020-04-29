Devastated by a tornado, Hampton County families begin to heal, rebuild

Two weeks after the devastating tornado in Hampton County, much of the community is still dealing with the damage and the emotion.

There is nothing but stairs left of Jim and Donna Breland’s home off Turner Expressway. Jim, Donna and their daughter Kayla were all inside when the tornado hit, and died inside.

Their family continues to mourn, but now their job is to pick up whatever pieces are left, start to move on and think about rebuilding.”

“Never in my wildest dreams come out my back door and see my whole life turned upside down,” said Gary Tant, who lives nearby.

That’s all Gary Tant can say as he looks at what used to be home to his race car and motorcycle.

He now walks around what’s left of his home next door. He picks up a few more pieces of debris, cleaning up as best he can, remembering what this used to be

“I come out here at nighttime now and my only light in this whole neighborhood is my light, its totally dark and it used to be like a small town,” said Tant.

This small town is now desolate.

Much of the debris in the Turner Expressway area is now gone, replaced by empty lots. Nothing but dirt.

“Only word i can say is devastating,” said Kathy Ginn.

Kathy Ginn says she still marvels are mother nature’s fury.

Anger that didn’t just take her mother-in-law’s home, but even more houses next door as well as the lives of three members of the Breland family. All three now buried just yards away from the devastation.

“The family that’s left his mom, David’s (Kathy’s husband and Donna’s brother) mom, and the love we have for her and the community. We are going to get it back.”

This community is coming back slowly. New street lights are going in around the corner. The relief center created at the Nixville Baptist Church is now appointment only.

While the pain the loss and the damage won’t go away anytime soon, neither will the spirit of the Nixville community coming together, ready for the next step.

“Are you able to get back to normal? Is there such a thing as normal?”

“Yeah,” said Kathy. “For this community, I think so in the long run with the love that’s here and the kindness I think one day, think one day, its never going to look normal again but it will..with the family love and the people here it can get back.”

The Governor has made an emergency disaster declaration for the area, but for many folks here it’s up to the Federal government.

They didn’t have insurance so they are looking for FEMA to step up and help.

That may be the only way they can rebuild and get life back to somewhat normal.