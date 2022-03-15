SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The fountains are turning green, the parade-goers are getting prepared and it’s easy to tell that St. Patrick’s Day is just days away. To get into the holiday spirit, here are five dessert recipes you can make to celebrate.

Leprechaun Hat S’mores

This cute recipe from “The Cake Blog” uses cookies, marshmallows, and melting chocolate to make little leprechaun hats that you can munch on for the holiday. It takes less than half an hour to put together and has only five ingredients. You can put these together in no time for the perfect St. Patrick’s Day treat.

The link to this recipe can be found here.

No-Bake St. Patrick’s Day Pudding Cup

For those who are looking for something with absolutely no mint in it, this recipe from “Nifty Mom” is the perfect option. The longest part of this quick recipe will be the time you have to wait for the chocolate decorations to cool, but those are optional if you’re in a mood for a faster snack. This recipe includes cookies, pudding, and chocolate for a delicious treat.

The link to this recipe can be found here.

Shamrock Tarts

This recipe from Terri Gilson at “Food Meanderings” will take around 20 minutes to put together and just a few moments to gobble up- that’s how good they look. The recipe makes 18 tarts and less than 10 ingredients. The secret? Pre-made pie crusts. That’s right, nobody but you needs to know that the brunt of the work for this recipe was done before it even got to your kitchen counter.

The link to this recipe can be found here.

Mint Chocolate Chip Cookies

Are you interested in making a classic? Why not try out this mint chocolate chip cookie recipe from “Butter With a Side of Bread”? It takes only 20 minutes to make and yields 36 servings with one cookie per serving size. You’ll love these green treats and the way you barely spent any time making them.

The link to this recipe can be found here.

Grasshopper Pie

This Betty Crocker recipe for Grasshopper Pie is sure to become a staple for you and your family. A grasshopper pie is a “no-bake” pie with a chocolate crumb crust and a mousse filling. For this recipe, you will have to bake the crust but if you don’t want to fiddle with your oven you can always get a premade crust and avoid the hassle.

The link to this recipe can be found here.