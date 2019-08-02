Despite sign, Trader Joe’s a no-go on Bull Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A message on the window of a vacant Bull Street building excited shoppers of the grocery store chain Trader Joe’s, but the realtor for the property says it was a “random act of vandalism.”

On Friday, some Savannahians took to social media asking if the “Trader Joes Coming Soon!” sign was legitimate. Vantosh Realty Group clarified that although they would be thrilled to see the grocery store at 2400 Bull St., that’s not the case.

“Our phones were ringing off the hook with questions if Trader Joe’s would finally be making their grand entrance into the market,” the group said in a post online. “Perhaps, this random act of vandalism to confuse the neighborhood will instead capture Trader Joe’s attention!”

Realtor Beth Vantosh told News 3 it was simply an act of someone pushing for regentrification in The Starland District. But the realty group stated that they are working to field “unique concepts and interests” for the former Save A Lot.

As for Trader Joe’s fanatics, the closest store is about two hours away in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina. The grocery chain also has a form online for shoppers to request a Trader Joe’s.

“There are no guarantees, but being wanted matters to us,” the site reads.